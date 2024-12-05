Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your shoulder strength and flexibility with these five exercises: arm circles for warm-up, wall walks for stability, shoulder presses for strength, internal and external rotations for flexibility, and plank shoulder taps for coordination.

Strengthening shoulder circumduction range with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 12:43 pm Dec 05, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Increasing the range of circumduction in your shoulders is key to improving flexibility and preventing injuries. This article provides a list of five highly effective exercises specifically designed to strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulder joint, ultimately enhancing its range of motion. These exercises are appropriate for individuals of all fitness levels and require little to no equipment.

Warm-up

Arm circles for warm-up

Arm circles are the perfect warm-up exercise for your shoulder routine. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend your arms out to the sides, and rotate them in small forward circles. Gradually increase the size of the circles until you feel a slight stretch in your shoulders. Perform this exercise for one minute in each direction to prepare the muscles for more demanding movements.

Stability

Wall walks for stability

Wall walks improve shoulder stability and strength by activating multiple muscle groups. Stand facing a wall with your hands positioned at waist height. Slowly walk your hands up the wall until they're above your head or as high as comfortable, keeping your body straight. Then, walk them back down. Repeat this exercise five times to build stability and control in the shoulder joints.

Strength

Shoulder presses for strength

Shoulder presses work the deltoids, triceps, and upper back muscles, helping to build strength in the shoulders. Hold dumbbells or a barbell, sit or stand with your feet hip-width apart. Press the weights up from shoulder height above your head until your arms are fully extended, then lower them back down with control. Complete three sets of 10 reps each to build muscle strength around the shoulders.

Flexibility

Internal and external rotations for flexibility

Internal and external rotations strengthen the rotator cuff for improved flexibility and motion. Grab a resistance band or light dumbbell. Holding it in one hand, rotate your arm at the elbow towards your body for internal rotation, and away for external rotation, keeping the rest of your arm stationary. Do three sets of 15 reps on each arm to increase the shoulder's range of motion.

Coordination

Plank shoulder taps for coordination

Plank shoulder taps build strength and coordination throughout your shoulder and core muscles. Start in a plank with arms straight under shoulders and on toes or knees. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then left hand to right, while keeping a stable plank position. Try for three sets of 20 alternating taps. The key is to not move your hips a lot.