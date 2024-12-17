Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your subtalar joint stability with five easy exercises: towel scrunches, heel raises, balancing acts, resistance band inversions, and the ankle alphabet.

These exercises not only strengthen the muscles around the joint but also enhance balance, grip strength, and joint mobility.

Strengthening subtalar joint stability with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 11:44 am Dec 17, 202411:44 am

What's the story The subtalar joint is key to the foot's stability and mobility, influencing balance, walking, and even sports performance. By strengthening this joint, you can avoid injuries and promote overall foot health. In this article, we share five effective exercises to improve subtalar joint stability - and you won't need any fancy equipment!

Towel scrunches

Towel scrunches for enhanced grip strength

Towel scrunches are an effective exercise for strengthening the muscles that stabilize the subtalar joint. To perform this exercise, sit down with a towel laid out in front of you on the floor, and using only your toes, pull or "scrunch" the towel toward you inch by inch. Repeat this 15 times with each foot for three sets. This simple exercise helps improve stability in the subtalar joint and increases grip strength.

Heel raises

Heel raises for stronger calves

Heel raises strengthen the calf muscles that support the subtalar joint. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, using a wall or chair for support if necessary. Slowly raise your heels off the ground until you are standing on your toes. Lower your heels back down with control. Perform three sets of 12 repetitions daily to strengthen your calves and stabilize your subtalar joint.

Balancing acts

Balancing acts to improve stability

Enhancing balance is crucial for stabilizing the subtalar joint. Stand on one foot, using a support (like a chair) initially. Aim to hold the position for 30 seconds, then switch feet. Progress by adding difficulty. Close your eyes or stand on an unstable surface (cushion or foam pad). Doing three sets per foot daily will greatly improve balance and subtalar stability.

Resistance band inversions

Resistance band inversions for targeted strengthening

To build strength in the muscles surrounding the subtalar joint, resistance bands can be a useful tool. Sit on the floor with your legs extended and loop a resistance band around the ball of one foot. Grasp the ends firmly. Rotate your sole inward against the band's resistance, then return to the starting position slowly. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions on each side daily.

Ankle alphabet

Ankle alphabet for mobility and strength

This exercise entails drawing out each letter of the alphabet with your ankle, which improves subtalar joint mobility and strength. Simply sit with your leg extended, and then "draw"' or "write" the letters in the air as if your big toe is a pen. Do the entire alphabet once per session, and try to do it every day. It not only strengthens but also increases joint range of motion.