Strengthen your heel bone with these exercises

By Simran Jeet 10:34 am Dec 11, 2024

What's the story The calcaneus, or heel bone, is the unsung hero of our skeletal system. It supports our body weight and cushions the blow every time our feet make contact with the ground. Strengthening this bone can lead to better balance, fewer injuries, and improved athletic performance. This article provides a list of five effective exercises to strengthen your heel bone.

Calf raises

Calf raises for heel strength

Calf raises are an easy and powerful exercise for not just building your calf muscles but also strengthening your heel (calcaneus) bone. By raising your heels off the ground and then lowering them back down, you are putting stress on the heel bone. This stress triggers bone density adaptations over time. Do three sets of 15 repetitions daily for best results.

Walking on inclines

Walking on inclines

Walking uphill places a greater load on your heel bone than walking on flat surfaces, which can help in strengthening the calcaneus. Use a treadmill with an incline or a hilly area and aim for 20 to 30 minutes at least three days a week. Make sure to wear supportive shoes to prevent strain.

Stair climbing

Stair climbing benefits

Just like walking on inclines, stair climbing puts more strain on your heels with each step you take. This added pressure helps to strengthen the calcaneus bone over time. Try to do at least five minutes of non-stop stair climbing every day or include stairs in your usual exercise routine to reap the benefits.

Resistance work

Resistance band exercises

Using resistance bands can specifically target and strengthen the muscles around your heel and enhance overall stability in that region. Simply wrap a resistance band around your foot while sitting down with legs extended forward. Gently pull towards you while keeping your leg straight. This movement creates a gentle pressure on the calcaneus, assisting in strengthening it. Do three sets of ten repetitions on each foot.

Sand walks

Barefoot sand walking

Walking barefoot in sand provides natural resistance, making your foot muscles work harder, including those supporting the calcaneus bone. This indirectly strengthens it by building up the supporting musculature around it. Start with 20-minute walks twice a week, slowly extending the duration as you feel comfortable. The uneven surface also enhances balance and proprioception, contributing to overall foot health.