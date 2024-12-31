Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your tongue's mobility and strength with these simple exercises.

Strengthening the hyoglossus muscle for better tongue mobility

By Simran Jeet 01:30 pm Dec 31, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The hyoglossus muscle is a key contributor to tongue mobility, influencing speech, swallowing, and overall oral health. By strengthening this muscle, you can enhance tongue dexterity and function. Discover five proven exercises to target and strengthen your hyoglossus muscle. This guide provides a simple pathway to improving oral motor skills.

Push-ups

Tongue push-ups for muscle activation

This is a great exercise to engage the hyoglossus muscle. To do this, push the tongue hard against the roof of the mouth and hold it there for three seconds, then relax. Do this 10 times. This not only targets the hyoglossus but also works the other muscles that move the tongue.

Resistance

Resistance training with tongue depressors

Using a tongue depressor can provide resistance for your workout, further strengthening the hyoglossus muscle. Place a tongue depressor on your tongue and press it downwards against resistance. Hold this position for three seconds before releasing. Doing 10 repetitions of this exercise daily can significantly improve muscle strength over time.

Yawning

The power of yawning exercises

Yawning exercises are an excellent way to stretch and strengthen the hyoglossus muscle at the same time. Start by pretending to yawn, open your mouth wide and stick out your tongue as far as you can. Hold the stretch for five seconds, and then close your mouth. Do this exercise five times to effectively work and strengthen the targeted muscle.

Sliding

Enhancing mobility with sliding exercises

These exercises require you to push your tongue against resistance, which is great for building strength in the hyoglossus muscle. They also help improve mobility. Begin by pressing your tongue against one cheek. Then, slide it across to the other cheek, pushing it as far as you can without lifting it from the roof of your mouth. Do 10 slides in each direction every day.

Isometric

Incorporating isometric holds into your routine

Isometric holds are a great way to strengthen the hyoglossus muscle without the need for movement. Simply press your tongue against the roof of your mouth or a spoon inserted in your mouth and hold it in place without moving for 10 seconds. Repeating this hold five times with brief rests between each repetition will ensure optimal strength gains over time.