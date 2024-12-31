Summarize Simplifying... In short Basset Hound's floppy ears are adorable but require regular cleaning to prevent dirt and bacteria build-up.

Keep them dry post-baths or swims and watch for infection signs like redness or excessive scratching.

A healthy diet, rich in omega-3, can boost their immune system and help prevent ear issues.

Essential Basset Hound ear care tips

By Anujj Trehaan 01:28 pm Dec 31, 2024

Cleaning routine

Regular cleaning is crucial

Basset Hounds' ears are prone to trapping dirt, moisture, and bacteria due to their size and shape. Clean their ears weekly with a vet-approved cleaner. Use a cotton ball or soft cloth dampened with the cleaner for gentle wiping inside the ear. Avoid cotton swabs in the ear canal to prevent pushing debris further in or causing damage.

Moisture control

Keep ears dry

Wet ears can lead to infections in Basset Hounds. Always make sure to dry their ears thoroughly after baths or swimming. You can use a towel to gently pat the inside of their ears or even use a hairdryer. Just make sure it's on a low, cool setting and you're not holding it too close. This way, there won't be any leftover moisture that bacteria can use to grow.

Infection indicators

Watch for signs of infection

Catching ear issues early can save your pet from a lot of discomforts, and prevent more serious infections. Common signs of an ear infection are redness, swelling, discharge, foul odor, excessive scratching or pawing at the ears, and shaking of the head. If you observe any of these signs, it's crucial to contact your vet promptly for proper treatment.

Nutritional support

Diet matters too

A strong immune system, bolstered by a healthy diet, is crucial in preventing ear infections in your Basset Hound. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial because they reduce inflammation and promote healthy skin. Discuss with your vet about adding appropriate supplements or foods to your dog's diet that benefit ear health.

Vet visits

Professional checks are beneficial

Besides your care routine at home, it's crucial to schedule regular check-ups with your vet. They can spot early signs of problems that you might miss at home. A professional cleaning at the vet's office can also help remove any buildup that's hard to reach with routine cleanings at home.