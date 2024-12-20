Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your infraspinatus muscle with these top five exercises: resistance band and dumbbell rotations, prone abductions, wall presses, and cable rotations.

These exercises, ranging from simple wall presses to gym equipment-based cable rotations, target not only the infraspinatus but also engage other muscles in the rotator cuff group.

Remember, consistency is key, so aim for three sets of each exercise for optimal muscle strength. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening the infraspinatus muscle: Top five exercises

By Simran Jeet 11:08 am Dec 20, 202411:08 am

What's the story The infraspinatus muscle, a key member of the rotator cuff team, is your shoulder's secret MVP. It helps stabilize and move your shoulder. Keeping it strong can prevent injuries and keep your shoulder game on point. This blog details five awesome exercises specifically aimed at strengthening your infraspinatus muscle, ensuring your shoulder stays healthy and mobile.

Resistance band rotation

External rotation with a resistance band

Using a resistance band for external rotation exercises specifically targets and strengthens the infraspinatus muscle. To do this exercise, tie one end of the band at waist height, hold the other end with your arm at a 90-degree angle, and rotate your forearm away from your body. Doing three sets of 12 reps on each side will greatly enhance muscle strength over time.

Dumbbell rotation

Dumbbell external rotation

Adding dumbbells to the mix offers a more focused way to strengthen the infraspinatus. Lying on your side with a light dumbbell, hold your elbow against your side at a 90-degree angle and rotate your forearm upward. Three sets of 10 reps on each arm will have your infraspinatus muscle feeling the burn!

Prone abduction

Prone horizontal abduction

Lie face down on a bench or bed with your arms hanging straight down off the edge. Holding light weights (approx $2-$5), raise your arms out to the sides while keeping them straight until they are level with your body. Three sets of 15 reps will not only effectively target the infraspinatus but also engage the other muscles in the rotator cuff group.

Wall exercise

Wall presses

Wall presses are an easy and effective way to exercise the infraspinatus without equipment. Stand facing a wall with your hands at chest level. Press as if you're trying to push the wall away, but don't bend your elbows too much. Hold this position for five seconds, then relax. Repeat this exercise for three sets of 10 repetitions to effectively engage your shoulder area.

Cable rotation

Cable external rotation at 90 degrees

For individuals with access to gym equipment, utilizing a cable machine provides the benefit of adjustable resistance for external rotation exercises. Simply position yourself with your arm bent at 90 degrees and pull away from your body, ensuring everything else remains stationary. Select a comfortable yet challenging weight for three sets of 12 reps. This will guarantee progressive strengthening of your infraspinatus muscle.