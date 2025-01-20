What's the story

The pisotriquetral joint may be small, but it plays a significant role in the wrist's function, contributing to the hand's intricate movements.

Strengthening this joint enhances wrist stability and function, proving beneficial for those involved in activities exerting stress on their wrists.

This article provides a list of five exercises specifically aimed at strengthening the pisotriquetral joint, facilitating improved movement and minimizing the potential for injury.