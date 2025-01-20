Practice these 5 effective exercises for stronger wrists
The pisotriquetral joint may be small, but it plays a significant role in the wrist's function, contributing to the hand's intricate movements.
Strengthening this joint enhances wrist stability and function, proving beneficial for those involved in activities exerting stress on their wrists.
This article provides a list of five exercises specifically aimed at strengthening the pisotriquetral joint, facilitating improved movement and minimizing the potential for injury.
Basics
Wrist flexion and extension
To strengthen the pisotriquetral joint, perform wrist flexion and extension exercises using a lightweight dumbbell or water bottle.
Sit with your forearm resting on a table, hold the weight and move it by bending your wrist up and down, keeping your palm up for flexion and down for extension.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions on each side.
Ulnar move
Ulnar deviation strengthening
Ulnar deviation isolates the pisotriquetral joint by moving the wrist in the direction of the little finger.
Grasp a hammer with a grip at one end to provide resistance.
Rest your forearm on a table and execute ulnar deviation by raising and lowering your wrist.
Two sets of 10 repetitions will fortify this region over time.
Grip Power
Grip strengthening exercises
Strengthening your grip won't directly impact your pisotriquetral joint, but it can improve overall wrist stability.
Both a grip strengthener and squeezing a soft ball can effectively work out these muscles.
Do three sets of 10 squeezes with each hand daily.
When it starts getting easy, add more reps or sets to keep pushing yourself.
Radial strength
Wrist radial deviation exercise
Radial deviation further fortifies wrist movement by shifting toward the thumb's side.
It activates distinct muscles surrounding our central focus—the pisotriquetral joint.
Hold onto a hammer handle, just like for ulnar deviation exercises. Except now, you're moving your wrist towards your thumb's side.
Rest your arm securely on a surface.
Two sets of 10 repetitions serve as an ideal starting point.
Towel twist
Towel wring exercise
Twist a towel as though wringing out water, switching directions after each set.
Start with two sets of 15 twists in each direction, and gradually increase the intensity as you progress.
This easy exercise significantly improves wrist stability and function, helping prevent injuries from repetitive strains encountered in everyday activities or sports.