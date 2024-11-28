Strengthening the sacral bone area with five exercises
The sacral bone area, located at the base of your spine, is essential for supporting your upper body and connecting your spine to your pelvis. Strengthening this area can improve posture, alleviate back pain, and enhance overall stability. This article provides a list of five effective exercises that can be performed to strengthen the sacral bone area without the need for any special equipment.
Pelvic tilts for core stability
Pelvic tilts are a gentle way to strengthen your lower back and pelvic muscles. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tighten your abs and push your lower back into the floor by tilting your pelvis upward. Hold this position for five seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 times for optimal benefit.
Bird dog for balance and strength
The bird dog exercise improves balance and strengthens the core, lower back, and glutes - all of which stabilize the sacral region. Begin in a tabletop position with hands directly under shoulders and knees under hips. Reach one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward. Maintain this position for three seconds before alternating sides. Complete 10 repetitions on each side.
Bridge pose to engage glutes and hamstrings
Bridge pose strongly activates the glutes, hamstrings, and muscles surrounding the sacrum. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top, until only your shoulders, arms, and feet are touching the floor. Hold for five seconds then lower slowly. Do 15 reps.
Supine leg raises for lower back support
Supine leg raises target the lower back muscles, offering strength to the sacral area and enhancing hip flexor flexibility. Lie on your back with legs extended. Slowly raise one leg, ensuring not to bend the knee or lift your body off the ground, then lower it. Perform 10 repetitions for each leg.
Squats: Foundation of lower body strength
Squats help tone legs and buttocks, and strengthen lower back, which in turn supports the sacral area. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Bend your knees and push your buttocks back as if you were sitting down, while keeping your chest upright. Push back up to standing through your heels. Complete three sets of 12 reps.