Boost your sacral bone strength with these five exercises: pelvic tilts, bird dog, bridge pose, supine leg raises, and squats.

These exercises target your lower back, pelvic muscles, core, glutes, hamstrings, and hip flexors, providing balance, flexibility, and support to your sacral area.

Strengthening the sacral bone area with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 09:34 am Nov 28, 202409:34 am

What's the story The sacral bone area, located at the base of your spine, is essential for supporting your upper body and connecting your spine to your pelvis. Strengthening this area can improve posture, alleviate back pain, and enhance overall stability. This article provides a list of five effective exercises that can be performed to strengthen the sacral bone area without the need for any special equipment.

Pelvic tilt

Pelvic tilts for core stability

Pelvic tilts are a gentle way to strengthen your lower back and pelvic muscles. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tighten your abs and push your lower back into the floor by tilting your pelvis upward. Hold this position for five seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 times for optimal benefit.

Bird Dog

Bird dog for balance and strength

The bird dog exercise improves balance and strengthens the core, lower back, and glutes - all of which stabilize the sacral region. Begin in a tabletop position with hands directly under shoulders and knees under hips. Reach one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward. Maintain this position for three seconds before alternating sides. Complete 10 repetitions on each side.

Bridge pose

Bridge pose to engage glutes and hamstrings

Bridge pose strongly activates the glutes, hamstrings, and muscles surrounding the sacrum. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top, until only your shoulders, arms, and feet are touching the floor. Hold for five seconds then lower slowly. Do 15 reps.

Leg raises

Supine leg raises for lower back support

Supine leg raises target the lower back muscles, offering strength to the sacral area and enhancing hip flexor flexibility. Lie on your back with legs extended. Slowly raise one leg, ensuring not to bend the knee or lift your body off the ground, then lower it. Perform 10 repetitions for each leg.

Squats

Squats: Foundation of lower body strength

Squats help tone legs and buttocks, and strengthen lower back, which in turn supports the sacral area. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Bend your knees and push your buttocks back as if you were sitting down, while keeping your chest upright. Push back up to standing through your heels. Complete three sets of 12 reps.