Summarize Simplifying... In short Looking to strengthen your serratus posterior superior? Try these exercises: Wall slides, bear crawls, scapular push-ups, arm circles, and dumbbell pullovers.

Each targets this muscle in unique ways, improving your full-body coordination, shoulder mobility, and upper body strength.

Remember, proper form is key! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening the serratus posterior superior

By Simran Jeet 12:45 pm Dec 09, 202412:45 pm

What's the story The serratus posterior superior is a thin, quadrilateral muscle that is vital for respiration, assisting in the elevation of the upper ribs. Strengthening this muscle can help improve posture, optimize breathing, and alleviate shoulder discomfort. This article provides a list of five effective exercises to strengthen your serratus posterior superior without the need for any special equipment.

Wall slides

Wall slides for improved mobility

Wall slides are an easy and efficient way to engage the serratus posterior superior. Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart. Position your arms against the wall with elbows bent at 90 degrees. Slowly slide your arms upwards, maintaining contact with the wall, then return to the starting position. Repeat this exercise for two sets of 10 repetitions each.

Bear crawls

Dynamic bear crawls

Bear crawls emphasize full-body coordination and target the serratus posterior superior by enhancing dynamic stability. Start in a quadruped position with your knees hovering slightly above the floor. Progress forward by stepping with your right hand and left foot simultaneously, then alternate to your left hand and right foot. Maintain this sequence for 30 seconds across three sets, keeping your back straight at all times.

Scapular push-ups

The power of scapular push-ups

Scapular push-ups isolate the serratus anterior while also working the rhomboid, effectively strengthening these opposing muscles. Start in a regular push-up position but instead of bending your elbows, keep them locked and lower your torso by squeezing (pulling together) your shoulder blades. Then push up by spreading (protracting) them apart as far as you can without bending elbows or arching your back. Do three sets of 12 reps each.

Arm circles

Incorporating arm circles

Arm circles strengthen and mobilize your shoulders, and also work the serratus posterior superior. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, extend your arms out to the sides to form a T with your body. Begin with small circles, gradually increasing the size every 10 until you are making the largest circles you can comfortably. After one minute, reverse the direction. Repeat for two rounds.

Dumbbell pullovers

Enhancing strength with dumbbell pullovers

Dumbbell pullovers isolate the serratus posterior superior, improving chest and upper back strength. Lie on a bench with a dumbbell in both hands above your chest, elbows slightly bent. Lower the dumbbell behind your head until you feel a stretch, then raise it back over your chest. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps with a manageable weight, focusing on maintaining proper form.