Strengthening tongue muscle flexibility with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 10:16 am Nov 19, 202410:16 am

What's the story Strong and flexible tongue muscles are important for clear speech, easy swallowing, and even for fully experiencing the flavors of your favorite foods. This article lists five easy exercises that can help you strengthen and tone your tongue muscles. Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can improve tongue mobility and contribute to better oral health.

Push-ups

Tongue push-ups for strength

Tongue push-ups are performed by pushing the tongue against the roof of the mouth as hard as possible and holding it in place for a few seconds. This exercise works by creating resistance, which strengthens the muscles. By doing this exercise 10 times, twice a day, you'll start to see improvements in your tongue's strength and flexibility.

Extension

Stretching: The tongue extension

Sticking your tongue out as far as you can and keeping it there for a few seconds before retracting it will help improve flexibility. Try to do this exercise fifteen times consecutively, two times a day. Eventually, you will see a significant increase in how far you can stick out your tongue without any discomfort.

Lateral movement

Side-to-side movement enhancement

Moving the tongue from one corner of the mouth to the other is a simple exercise that can significantly improve lateral flexibility. Try to reach each corner of your mouth with your tongue, keeping your jaw still. Performing this exercise 20 times per session, twice a day, will help develop better control and range of motion.

Elevator

The Elevator: Up and down movements

By imitating the motion of an elevator with your tongue (moving it up towards your nose and then down towards your chin), you can significantly improve your vertical range of motion. You should do this exercise slowly 10 times per session, making sure that each stretch lasts at least three seconds.

Circular motion

Circular motion for comprehensive flexibility

By rotating your tongue in large, smooth circles inside your mouth, you're ensuring that all muscle groups get a fair workout. Switch directions (clockwise and counterclockwise) after every ten circles to keep things balanced and even. Doing this exercise twice a day will improve your overall flexibility and control over time.