Keep your joints healthy with these simple stretches

Stretching is essential for improving joint flexibility and overall mobility. It keeps muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Without stretching, muscles can become tight and weak. This makes it difficult to move joints and increases the risk of injury. Here are five stretching exercises that can improve joint flexibility and help you stay active.

Neck stretch Neck stretch for flexibility The neck stretch is a simple exercise that targets the cervical spine. By gently tilting your head to one side, you can stretch the muscles on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 15 seconds before switching sides. This exercise helps relieve tension in the neck area and improves range of motion.

Shoulder stretch Shoulder stretch for mobility The shoulder stretch targets the deltoid muscles and improves shoulder mobility. Start by extending one arm across your body at shoulder height. Use your opposite hand to gently pull the extended arm closer to your chest until you feel a mild stretch in your shoulder area. Hold for 15 seconds before switching arms.

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Wrist stretch Wrist stretch for joint health Wrist stretches are important for maintaining joint health, especially if you spend a lot of time typing or writing. Extend one arm in front, with palms facing downwards. Use your other hand to gently pull back on fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm and wrist area. Hold for 15 seconds before switching hands.

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Hip flexor stretch Hip flexor stretch for flexibility Hip flexor stretches are essential for improving lower body flexibility. Start by kneeling on one knee, with the other foot flat on the ground in front of you, forming a right angle with both legs. Push your hips slightly forward while keeping your back straight until you feel a stretch in the hip flexor of the kneeling leg. Hold this position for about 20 seconds before switching legs.