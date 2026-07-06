Fix your zipper with these simple tricks
What's the story
A stuck zipper can be a frustrating experience, especially when you're in a hurry. However, with a few simple tricks, you can easily fix this common problem without having to replace the entire zipper. Whether it's on your favorite jacket or a pair of pants, knowing how to unstick a zipper can save you time and money. Here are some practical tips to help you resolve this issue quickly and efficiently.
Tip 1
Lubricate with soap or wax
If your zipper is stuck, try applying soap or wax on the teeth. Take a bar of soap, rub it directly on the zipper teeth, or use a candle to apply a thin layer of wax. This lubricates the zipper, making it slide more smoothly. Move the zipper pull back and forth gently to distribute the lubricant evenly.
Tip 2
Use pliers for stubborn zippers
For particularly stubborn zippers that refuse to budge, pliers can be an effective tool. Carefully grip the zipper pull with pliers and gently wiggle it back and forth while applying a bit of pressure. Be cautious not to apply too much force, as this may damage the zipper or fabric surrounding it.
Tip 3
Check for fabric caught in zipper
Often, fabric caught in the zipper is what causes it to get stuck. Carefully examine both sides of the zipper for any fabric that may have gotten caught. If you find any, gently pull it out using your fingers or tweezers if necessary. Once all fabric is removed, try moving the zipper again.
Tip 4
Apply baby powder or cornstarch
Baby powder or cornstarch can also work wonders in loosening a stuck zipper by reducing friction between its teeth. Sprinkle a small amount directly onto the area around where the zipper is stuck, and then move the pull up and down several times until it loosens up.