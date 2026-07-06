If your zipper is stuck, try applying soap or wax on the teeth

Fix your zipper with these simple tricks

By Vinita Jain 03:57 pm Jul 06, 202603:57 pm

What's the story

A stuck zipper can be a frustrating experience, especially when you're in a hurry. However, with a few simple tricks, you can easily fix this common problem without having to replace the entire zipper. Whether it's on your favorite jacket or a pair of pants, knowing how to unstick a zipper can save you time and money. Here are some practical tips to help you resolve this issue quickly and efficiently.