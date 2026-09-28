Creative ways to use sugarcane in dishes

Sugarcane stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy the natural sweetness of sugarcane.

Cut the sugarcane into thin strips and stir-fry with bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor.

The result is a colorful dish that balances sweetness with savory notes.

Serve it over rice or noodles for a satisfying meal that is both nutritious and delicious.