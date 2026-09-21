Sumac: 5 dishes to try with this tangy spice
What's the story
Sumac, a tangy spice with a lemony flavor, is taking the culinary world by storm. Famous for its vibrant red hue, sumac is being used in a range of dishes to add depth and zest. From traditional Middle Eastern recipes to modern twists, sumac is becoming a staple in kitchens around the globe. Here are five dishes where sumac shines, giving you a taste of its unique flavor profile.
Dish 1
Sumac-infused roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables get an uplifting twist with the addition of sumac.
Tossing veggies like carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini in olive oil and sumac before roasting brings out their natural sweetness while adding a tangy kick.
The spice's acidity balances the richness of roasted vegetables, making it a perfect side dish or even a light main course.
Dish 2
Middle Eastern fattoush salad
Fattoush salad is another Middle Eastern classic that uses sumac.
This refreshing salad mixes crisp greens, toasted pita bread, and fresh veggies like tomatoes and cucumbers.
A dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and sumac gives the salad its signature tangy flavor.
The use of sumac not only adds zest but also enhances the overall freshness of the dish.
Dish 3
Sumac-spiced hummus
Hummus lovers will relish the addition of sumac to this classic dip.
Blending chickpeas with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and ground sumac creates a creamy hummus with an added layer of complexity.
The subtle tartness from the sumac complements the other ingredients without overpowering them.
Dish 4
Grilled halloumi with sumac
Grilled halloumi cheese takes on new dimensions when sprinkled with ground sumac before cooking or serving.
The heat from grilling intensifies both halloumi's salty notes and sumac's tangy essence, making it an ideal appetizer or accompaniment to any meal.
Dish 5
Roasted potatoes seasoned with sumac
Roasted potatoes seasoned generously with ground sumac make for an irresistible combination.
Tossing potato wedges in olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, and generous amounts of ground sumac before roasting brings out the potatoes's natural sweetness while adding a delightful tangy twist.
This dish is perfect for any occasion, serving as a side or a main course, showcasing sumac's unique flavor.