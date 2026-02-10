Why you should know about sumac spice

Sumac, a vibrant red spice, is becoming increasingly popular for its heart health benefits. Used traditionally in Middle Eastern cuisine, sumac is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These qualities can help improve cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Let's take a look at five ways sumac can help you maintain a healthy heart.

#1 Rich in antioxidants Sumac is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential in fighting oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress can lead to cell damage and increase the risk of heart disease. By neutralizing free radicals, antioxidants in sumac may help protect the heart from potential damage. Including sumac in your diet could be an easy way to boost your antioxidant intake.

#2 Supports healthy cholesterol levels Research indicates that sumac may help in managing cholesterol levels. The spice has been shown to lower bad LDL cholesterol while increasing good HDL cholesterol. This balance is crucial for keeping arteries healthy and preventing plaque buildup that can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Adding sumac to meals might be beneficial for those looking to manage their cholesterol levels naturally.

#3 Anti-inflammatory properties Chronic inflammation is a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases. Sumac's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce inflammation in the body, which may lower the risk of developing heart-related issues. By adding sumac to your diet, you could potentially support your body's natural ability to combat inflammation and promote overall heart health.

#4 May lower blood pressure High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. Some studies suggest that consuming sumac regularly may help lower blood pressure levels naturally. The compounds present in this spice are thought to have a positive effect on blood vessel function, leading to improved circulation and reduced pressure on the heart.