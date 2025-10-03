Celebrity-inspired handbags: 5 styles to explore

African handbags are all the rage this summer, thanks to some celebrity-inspired styles. These bags are a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, making them a must-have accessory for the fashionistas. From colorful patterns to unique designs, these handbags are sure to add an element of fun to any outfit. Here are five celebrity-inspired African handbags that are trending this summer.

#1 Zendaya's vibrant beaded bag Zendaya has been spotted carrying a stunning beaded bag that perfectly captures the essence of African craftsmanship. The vibrant colors and intricate patterns make this handbag a statement piece. Beaded bags have been a part of many African cultures for centuries, and Zendaya's choice highlights their timeless appeal. This bag is perfect for those who want to add a pop of color and culture to their wardrobe.

#2 Lupita Nyong'o's traditional kente clutch Lupita Nyong'o has been seen with a traditional kente clutch, which is a true representation of West African heritage. The bold geometric patterns and rich colors of the kente cloth make this clutch an eye-catching accessory. Not only does the bag pay homage to its cultural roots, but it also goes well with modern fashion sensibilities. Ideal for formal occasions or casual outings, this clutch is a must-have.

#3 Rihanna's modern mudcloth tote Rihanna has been spotted carrying a mudcloth tote that perfectly blends traditional African textiles with contemporary design. The neutral tones and distinctive patterns of mudcloth make this tote an ideal everyday bag. Rihanna's choice highlights how traditional fabrics can be reimagined into modern accessories that suit diverse lifestyles. This tote is ideal for anyone looking for style and cultural significance in their accessories.

#4 Beyonce's colorful shweshwe backpack Beyonce has been seen sporting a colorful shweshwe backpack, which is a perfect example of South African textile art. The vibrant prints of shweshwe fabric make this backpack both practical and stylish. Beyonce's choice demonstrates how bold prints can elevate casual outfits while adding an element of fun to everyday wear. This backpack is ideal for those who want functionality without compromising on style.