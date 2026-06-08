Summer fashion on a budget: 5 outfit ideas
What's the story
Bollywood has always been a major influence in setting fashion trends, especially during the summer months. With celebrities often opting for budget-friendly outfits that are both chic and comfortable, you can easily emulate their styles without breaking the bank. Here are five Bollywood-inspired summer outfits that are light on the pocket, yet heavy on style, perfect for those looking to stay fashionable this season.
#1
Breezy maxi dresses
Maxi dresses are a staple in Bollywood summer fashion. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are often spotted in these flowy numbers, which keep you cool while looking effortlessly stylish. You can find similar maxi dresses online or at local stores for as low as ₹1,000. Opt for light fabrics like cotton or linen to keep it breathable and comfortable all day long.
#2
Casual denim shorts
Denim shorts are another versatile piece that many Bollywood stars swear by during the hot months. Pairing them with simple tees or tank tops gives you an easygoing, yet fashionable look. You can easily find denim shorts starting from ₹500 in most retail stores. Go for neutral colors to easily pair them with different tops and accessories.
#3
Chic palazzo pants
Palazzo pants have become a go-to choice for many celebrities, thanks to their comfort and style quotient. They are perfect for summer, as they allow air to flow freely while keeping you covered. Available in various prints and colors, palazzos can be yours for anywhere between ₹800 and ₹1,200. Pair them with simple tops or kurtas for an elegant look.
#4
Stylish jumpsuits
Jumpsuits are the go-to choice for a quick, stylish outfit, just like how Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor wear them. These one-piece wonders are available in a range of styles, from casual to semi-formal, making them versatile enough for different occasions. You can easily find budget-friendly options starting at ₹1,500.
#5
Comfortable cotton kurtas
Cotton kurtas are a summer essential, thanks to their lightweight fabric and loose fit. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan often opt for these traditional, yet trendy pieces during the warmer months. Available in a range of designs from plain to printed ones, cotton kurtas can be yours for as low as ₹700 from local markets or online platforms.