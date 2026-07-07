5 chic boho braids for summer days
What's the story
Summer festivals are the perfect excuse to flaunt your most creative hairstyles, and bohemian braids are the perfect way to do it. These free-spirited, effortless, and intricate styles are perfect for the carefree vibe of summer celebrations. Whether you want to keep your hair out of your face or add a touch of flair, bohemian braids have got you covered. Here are five styles that will make you stand out at any festival.
Tip 1
Crown braid for a regal look
The crown braid is a classic bohemian style that gives you a regal look. It involves braiding hair around the head like a crown, which is both elegant and practical. This style keeps hair in place while giving you an ethereal look. Perfect for long hair, the crown braid can be accessorized with flowers or beads for an extra touch.
Tip 2
Fishtail braid for intricate flair
The fishtail braid is known for its intricate appearance, which is surprisingly easy to create. It involves dividing hair into two sections and alternately crossing small pieces over each other. The result is a delicate pattern that resembles fish scales. This style works well on medium to long hair and can be worn loose or tight, depending on preference.
Tip 3
Boho waterfall braid for a whimsical touch
The boho waterfall braid adds a whimsical touch to any festival outfit. This style involves creating a series of braids along one side of the head while letting sections of hair fall freely underneath, creating a cascading effect. It's perfect for adding texture and movement to your hair without being too complicated.
Tip 4
Double Dutch braids for playful vibes
Double Dutch braids give you playful vibes with their sporty yet stylish look. Unlike traditional braiding techniques where sections are crossed over each other, in Dutch braids, they go under, giving them more volume and definition. This style works well on all hair lengths and types, making it versatile for anyone looking for something fun, yet chic.
Tip 5
Halo braid for ethereal elegance
The halo braid offers ethereal elegance by encircling the head with a continuous braid from ear to ear across the top of the head. It is similar to the crown braid, but without the extra height on top. This makes it ideal if you want something subtle, yet sophisticated at the same time. It is especially great if you want to keep cool during hot summer days at outdoor events like music festivals or beach parties alike.