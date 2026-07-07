The crown braid is a classic bohemian style that gives you a regal look

5 chic boho braids for summer days

By Vinita Jain 10:33 am Jul 07, 202610:33 am

What's the story

Summer festivals are the perfect excuse to flaunt your most creative hairstyles, and bohemian braids are the perfect way to do it. These free-spirited, effortless, and intricate styles are perfect for the carefree vibe of summer celebrations. Whether you want to keep your hair out of your face or add a touch of flair, bohemian braids have got you covered. Here are five styles that will make you stand out at any festival.