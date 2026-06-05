Summer style: 5 minimalist staples that always work
What's the story
Bollywood has always been a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion, and its minimalist styles are perfect for summer. These timeless pieces are all about simplicity and elegance, making them perfect for the warm weather. By adding these staples to your wardrobe, you can create versatile outfits that are both chic and comfortable. Here are five Bollywood-inspired minimalist wardrobe staples that can keep you stylish this summer.
Attire 1
Classic white kurta
The classic white kurta is a must-have in every summer wardrobe. It is light, airy, and goes with everything, making it the perfect choice for casual outings or formal events. You can pair it with jeans or palazzo pants for a chic look. The simplicity of the white kurta makes it a timeless piece that never goes out of style.
Attire 2
Linen trousers
Linen trousers are another favorite in Bollywood summer fashion. They are breathable, which makes them perfect for hot days. Available in neutral colors such as beige or light gray, they can be paired with different tops, including plain tees or embroidered blouses. The relaxed fit of linen trousers makes them comfortable, without compromising on style.
Attire 3
Minimalist maxi dress
A minimalist maxi dress is ideal for those who love an all-in-one outfit option during summers. Inspired by Bollywood stars, these dresses are usually in solid colors or subtle patterns that exude elegance, without being too loud. You can wear them with sandals or wedges to complete the look effortlessly.
Attire 4
Simple denim jacket
A simple denim jacket is an all-rounder piece that can be used to layer over different outfits during cooler summer evenings. It adds an element of casual sophistication to any look, while providing warmth when needed. Opting for a fitted denim jacket ensures it flatters your silhouette while adding versatility to your wardrobe.
Attire 5
Neutral sandals
Neutral sandals are essential footwear items inspired by Bollywood's minimalist style choices this season. They offer comfort, along with understated elegance, suitable across various occasions, from beach outings to brunch dates alike! Choose styles featuring clean lines made from quality materials like leather, ensuring durability alongside timeless appeal throughout the years ahead too!