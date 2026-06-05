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Summer style: 5 minimalist staples that always work

By Simran Jeet 06:50 pm Jun 05, 202606:50 pm

What's the story

Bollywood has always been a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion, and its minimalist styles are perfect for summer. These timeless pieces are all about simplicity and elegance, making them perfect for the warm weather. By adding these staples to your wardrobe, you can create versatile outfits that are both chic and comfortable. Here are five Bollywood-inspired minimalist wardrobe staples that can keep you stylish this summer.