5 irresistible recipes featuring sun-dried tomatoes
What's the story
Sun-dried tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of several dishes. They are packed with flavor and can be used in salads, pastas, sandwiches, and more. Here are five savory recipes that highlight the unique taste of sun-dried tomatoes. Each recipe is easy to prepare and offers a delightful twist on classic dishes.
Dish 1
Sun-dried tomato pasta delight
Sun-dried tomato pasta is a quick and delicious meal for busy days.
Cook your choice of pasta until al dente. In a pan, heat olive oil, and sauté garlic until fragrant.
Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and cook for a few minutes.
Toss the pasta with the mixture, and finish off with fresh basil leaves and grated Parmesan cheese for added flavor.
Dish 2
Mediterranean quinoa salad
This refreshing salad combines quinoa with sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and feta cheese.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool.
In a large bowl, mix the cooled quinoa with diced vegetables and crumbled feta cheese.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice before adding chopped sun-dried tomatoes for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Savory sun-dried tomato sandwich
For a hearty sandwich option, spread cream cheese on whole-grain bread slices.
Layer fresh spinach leaves on one slice, followed by sliced cucumbers and red bell peppers.
Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes for an intense flavor boost before topping with another slice of bread to complete the sandwich.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetable tart with sun-dried tomatoes
Start by rolling out puff pastry onto a baking sheet as the base of your tart.
Top it with roasted vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers, seasoned lightly with salt and pepper;
then sprinkle over some finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes evenly across the surface before baking until golden brown perfection is achieved.
Dish 5
Creamy sun-dried tomato risotto
For creamy risotto, start by sautéing onions in olive oil until translucent.
Gradually add Arborio rice, stirring constantly.
Slowly incorporate vegetable broth, one ladle at a time, allowing absorption before adding more.
Stir in shredded mozzarella cheese and finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes for a rich, flavorful dish.