Summarize Simplifying... In short For a natural sun-kissed look on wavy hair, opt for highlights one to three shades lighter than your base color.

The balayage technique, where highlights are hand-painted, can enhance your hair's texture and volume.

Maintain your highlights with sulfate-free products, weekly deep conditioning, heat protectants, and UV protection.

Enhance your waves with air drying, sea salt spray, or a diffuser, and protect your color from the sun and chlorine. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Sun-kissed highlights for luscious wavy hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:19 pm Nov 18, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Sun-kissed highlights are a game-changer for wavy hair, creating a lively, fresh look that emulates the sun's natural lightening touch. This style is ideal for individuals looking to introduce dimension and warmth to their tresses without making a dramatic color commitment. In this article, we delve into five essential tips for rocking and maintaining gorgeous sun-kissed highlights on wavy hair.

Shade selection

Choosing the right shade

Choosing the correct highlight shade is key to creating that natural sun-kissed look. For wavy hair, experts recommend choosing a highlight color that's one to three shades lighter than your base color. This creates a soft contrast, closely resembling how your hair would naturally lighten under the sun. Of course, consulting with a professional stylist will help you select the most flattering shade for your skin tone and base color.

Balayage

Balayage technique

Balayage is a freehand highlighting technique that delivers a more natural-looking outcome than traditional foils. The stylist hand-paints highlights onto the hair, concentrating on areas where the sun would naturally lighten it, such as around the face and on the top layers. This technique is particularly beneficial for wavy hair as it amplifies its texture and volume by introducing depth and movement.

Care routine

Maintenance tips

Keeping your sun-kissed highlights looking their best requires a specialized care routine. Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid color fading, and incorporate a weekly deep conditioning treatment to replenish moisture stripped away during the highlighting process. Plus, always use a heat protectant before styling to prevent damage from heat styling tools.

Styling waves

Styling techniques

To really bring out your wavy hair's texture with those fresh highlights, try air drying with a little sea salt spray or use a diffuser if you're blow-drying. These techniques will enhance your natural waves without the heat damage. And if you want a bit more definition, just curl a few random sections lightly with a curling iron or wand - keep it natural!

Protection

Protecting your highlights

The sun is a major culprit in fading those gorgeous highlights; hence, shielding your hair from UV rays is crucial. Sporting hats or applying leave-in conditioners with UV protection during long outdoor sessions can dramatically extend the life and vibrancy of your highlights. Plus, limiting chlorine exposure by rocking swim caps in pools helps avoid unattractive brassiness or discoloration.