The idea that hours of sunbathing strengthens the immune system is a myth.

While sunlight helps produce vitamin D, which is vital for immune health, there's a catch - roasting yourself like a beachside barbecue isn't the way to go.

Too much UV exposure increases the risk of skin damage and cancer, which outweighs any immune-boosting benefits.

Hence, moderation is key when it comes to soaking up the sun.