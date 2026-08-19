What are sunchokes? Try these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes, are versatile tubers that can be used in a variety of dishes. With a nutty flavor and crunchy texture, they make for an interesting alternative to potatoes. Here are five creative ways to include sunchokes in your meals. From soups to salads, these recipes highlight the unique qualities of sunchokes while giving you delicious and nutritious options.
Dish 1
Creamy sunchoke soup
Creamy sunchoke soup is a comforting dish for chilly days.
Saute onions and garlic until soft, then add sliced sunchokes and vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the sunchokes are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with fresh herbs, like thyme or parsley, for added flavor.
Dish 2
Roasted sunchoke chips
Roasted sunchoke chips make for a crunchy snack or side dish.
Slice the sunchokes thinly using a mandoline slicer for even cooking.
Toss the slices in olive oil, salt, and pepper before spreading them on a baking sheet in a single layer.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy, flipping halfway through.
Dish 3
Sunchoke salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad with raw sunchoke slices tossed in a zesty citrus dressing makes for a perfect light meal or side dish.
Thinly slice the sunchokes and mix them with arugula or spinach leaves.
For the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, orange zest, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Drizzle over the salad just before serving to keep the greens crisp.
Dish 4
Mashed sunchokes with garlic
Mashed sunchokes with garlic is an earthy twist on classic mashed potatoes.
Boil peeled sunchoke pieces until tender. Mash them with roasted garlic cloves for flavor depth.
Add butter or olive oil for creaminess, along with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve as a side dish with your favorite main course.
Dish 5
Stir-fried sunchokes with vegetables
Stir-fried sunchokes with vegetables is a quick and easy way to enjoy their crunchiness while getting some nutrients from other veggies, like bell peppers or carrots.
Heat some oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add sliced sunchokes, and stir-fry for a few minutes before adding other vegetables.
Season lightly with soy sauce, if desired, and serve hot.