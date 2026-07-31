Love veggies? Try these 5 sunchoke dishes
What's the story
Sunchokes, or Jerusalem artichokes, are versatile tubers that can add a unique flavor to vegetarian dishes. With a nutty and slightly sweet taste, these root vegetables are packed with nutrients. They make an excellent choice for those looking to experiment with new ingredients in their cooking. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the distinct qualities of sunchokes, offering delicious options for both seasoned cooks and culinary novices.
Dish 1
Creamy sunchoke soup
Creamy sunchoke soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
To make this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add peeled and chopped sunchokes along with vegetable broth and simmer until tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy, then season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
Dish 2
Roasted sunchoke salad
Roasted sunchoke salad is a simple yet flavorful dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the tubers.
Slice sunchokes thinly and toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting in the oven until golden brown.
Combine the roasted slices with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette dressing for a refreshing salad option.
Dish 3
Sunchoke stir-fry delight
A quick stir-fry with sunchokes can be a delightful way to enjoy this vegetable's unique taste.
Start by slicing sunchokes into thin rounds and stir-frying them with bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in sesame oil.
Add soy sauce or tamari for seasoning, and serve over steamed rice or quinoa for a satisfying meal.
Dish 4
Gratin de sunchokes au fromage
Gratin de sunchokes au fromage is an indulgent dish where thinly sliced sunchoke layers are baked with cheese until bubbly and golden brown on top.
Start by layering sliced sunchokes in a baking dish, sprinkling each layer generously with cheese before baking at a high temperature till melted perfection is achieved.
Dish 5
Pickled sunchokes as appetizers
Pickled sunchokes make for an excellent appetizer or snack option, providing a tangy crunch to any meal.
To prepare them, slice the tubers into thin rounds and submerge them in a mixture of vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or dill weed.
Let them marinate in the refrigerator for a few days before serving chilled, alongside cheese platters.