Creative ways to cook with sunflower seeds
What's the story
Sunflower seeds are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of several dishes. Rich in nutrients, these seeds can be added to your meals for an extra crunch and flavor. From salads to desserts, sunflower seeds can be used in different ways to make your meals exciting. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of sunflower seeds.
Dish 1
Crunchy sunflower seed salad
A crunchy sunflower seed salad is an ideal choice for those who love fresh greens with a twist. Toss together lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes, with a handful of sunflower seeds for added texture. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for a light dressing that complements the natural flavors of the vegetables and seeds.
Dish 2
Sunflower seed butter spread
Sunflower seed butter is a creamy alternative to traditional spreads. Simply blend roasted sunflower seeds until smooth, and spread it on toast or use it as a dip for fruits and vegetables. This nutritious spread is packed with healthy fats and protein, making it an excellent choice for breakfast or snacks.
Dish 3
Baked sunflower seed granola bars
Baked sunflower seed granola bars make for a convenient snack option loaded with energy-boosting ingredients. Combine oats, honey, dried fruits, and sunflower seeds before baking them into chewy bars. These homemade treats are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Dish 4
Roasted sunflower seed pesto pasta
Roasted sunflower seed pesto pasta gives a unique spin to the classic Italian dish. Blend basil leaves, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and roasted sunflower seeds until smooth. Toss this vibrant pesto with your favorite pasta for a flavorful meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 5
Sunflower seed chocolate cookies
Sunflower seed chocolate cookies combine the best of both worlds: sweet treats and healthy ingredients. Mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, butter or coconut oil, vanilla extract, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips, and sunflower seeds into dough form before baking them into delicious cookies that are sure to please any sweet tooth while providing nutritional benefits, too!