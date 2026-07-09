Roasted sunflower seed pesto pasta gives a unique spin to the classic Italian dish

Creative ways to cook with sunflower seeds

By Vinita Jain 08:42 am Jul 09, 202608:42 am

What's the story

Sunflower seeds are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of several dishes. Rich in nutrients, these seeds can be added to your meals for an extra crunch and flavor. From salads to desserts, sunflower seeds can be used in different ways to make your meals exciting. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of sunflower seeds.