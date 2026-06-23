Natural light plays a major role in regulating circadian rhythms

The amazing health benefits of sunlight

By Vinita Jain 04:24 pm Jun 23, 202604:24 pm

What's the story

Sunlight exposure is essential for health, providing benefits that go beyond vitamin D synthesis. It regulates circadian rhythms, improves mood, and may even enhance cognitive function. Understanding the science behind sunlight's impact on our well-being can help us make informed choices about our daily routines. This article delves into various aspects of how sunlight affects health and offers insights into maximizing its benefits while minimizing risks.