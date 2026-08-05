Try these 5 yoga poses at sunset for more energy
What's the story
Practicing yoga during sunset can be a refreshing way to boost your energy levels naturally. As the sun sets, the body is often in a state of transition, making it an ideal time to engage in mindful movements and breathing exercises. This practice not only helps in rejuvenating the body but also calms the mind, preparing you for the evening ahead. Here are five yoga poses that can help you feel more energized as the day winds down.
Stability
Mountain pose for grounding
Mountain pose is a basic yet powerful pose that promotes stability and balance.
Stand tall with feet together, shoulders relaxed, and arms by your sides.
Focus on your breath as you ground yourself into the earth.
This pose improves posture and alignment while increasing awareness of your body's presence in space.
Power
Warrior II for strength
Warrior II is an energizing pose that builds strength and endurance.
Start by standing with legs wide apart, turning one foot outwards while keeping the other parallel to the ground.
Extend your arms parallel to the floor and gaze over your front hand.
This pose enhances focus and determination while opening up hips and chest.
Focus
Tree pose for balance
Tree pose challenges your balance and concentration, helping you cultivate inner strength.
Stand on one leg while placing the other foot against your inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee).
Bring palms together at the heart center or extend arms overhead like branches reaching towards the sky.
This pose improves coordination and mental clarity.
Renewal
Bridge pose for rejuvenation
Bridge pose opens up the heart space, revitalizing tired muscles after a long day.
Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart, and arms alongside your body.
Lift hips towards the ceiling, squeezing glutes gently without straining the lower back.
Hold for several breaths before releasing slowly.
Calmness
Seated forward bend for relaxation
The seated forward bend calms the nervous system, relieving stress and tension.
Sit with legs extended straight, spine tall, and inhale deeply.
As you exhale, hinge at the hips, reaching towards your toes (or shins, if necessary).
This stretches the hamstrings, increases flexibility, and promotes a sense of peace and tranquility.