Want stronger glutes? Try this simple floor exercise
What's the story
The supine bridge is a simple, yet effective exercise that targets the gluteal muscles. It is performed lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lifting the hips towards the ceiling. This movement strengthens the glutes, enhances core stability, and improves posture. It requires no equipment, making it accessible for beginners and those looking to add variety to their workout routine.
#1
Benefits of supine bridge exercise
The supine bridge exercise has a number of benefits apart from strengthening the glutes.
It also works on your hamstrings and lower back, giving you a complete lower body workout.
The movement also engages your core muscles, which helps with stability and balance.
By regularly doing this exercise, you can improve your posture and reduce the risk of lower back pain.
#2
Proper technique for maximum results
To perform the supine bridge correctly, lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.
Keep arms by your sides, with palms facing down.
Press through your heels as you lift your hips towards the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down slowly.
#3
Variations to enhance difficulty
For those looking to up the ante, there are several variations of the basic supine bridge that can be tried out.
One can try single-leg bridges by lifting one leg off the ground while performing the movement.
Another option is adding resistance bands around the thighs, or using weights placed on hips for added challenge.
#4
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake while doing a supine bridge is arching the lower back too much, which can lead to injury over time if not corrected early on in practice sessions themselves!
Instead, focus on keeping everything aligned properly throughout each repetition cycle, instead!