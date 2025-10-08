5 must-try street foods in Surat

Surat , a vibrant city in Gujarat , is famous for its diverse street food culture. The breakfasts here are not just meals but an experience, giving a taste of the local flavors and traditions. The street vendors line the roads, serving fresh and delicious options to start your day. From savory to sweet, the Surti breakfast has something for everyone. Here are some must-try street foods for a true Surti morning.

Dish 1 Idli with sambhar and chutney Idli with sambhar and chutney is a staple breakfast option in Surat. The soft rice cakes are served with spicy lentil soup and coconut chutney, making it a perfect combination of flavors. The dish is light yet filling, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy start to the day. Street vendors serve this dish hot, ensuring freshness and taste.

Dish 2 Dhokla delight Another popular breakfast option in Surat is dhokla. This steamed gram flour cake is spongy and mildly spiced, making it a favorite among locals. Dhokla is usually served with green chutney or tamarind sauce, which adds to its flavor. Available at many street stalls across the city, dhokla is an affordable and tasty way to kickstart your morning.

Dish 3 Poha: A light morning meal Poha, flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, peanuts, and garnished with fresh coriander leaves, is a light yet fulfilling breakfast option. This dish is commonly available at street food stalls in Surat, where vendors serve it hot with sev (crunchy chickpea noodles) on top for an added crunch. Poha gives you energy without feeling heavy on your stomach.

Dish 4 Farsan variety for breakfast lovers Farsan refers to a range of savory snacks that are commonly eaten during breakfast or as evening snacks in Gujarat. In Surat's streets, you will find various kinds of farsan, such as khandvi (rolled gram flour strips), patra (colocasia leaves layered with spiced gram flour paste), and khaman (spongy gram flour cake). These snacks are usually served with tangy chutneys, making them even tastier.