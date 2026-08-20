Anchor Point: A top surfing destination in Morocco
What's the story
Anchor Point in Morocco is a surfer's dream. Famous for its long, powerful waves, the place attracts surfers from all over the world. Located near Taghazout, Anchor Point is known for its consistent swells and beautiful surroundings. The place is perfect for surfers of all levels, from beginners to pros. With its stunning views and thrilling rides, Anchor Point is a must-visit for surf lovers.
#1
Perfect waves year-round
Anchor Point is famous for its consistent waves all year long.
The best time to surf here is between October and April, when the swells are at their peak.
The waves can reach up to 3 meters high, making it an ideal spot for experienced surfers looking for a challenge.
However, beginners can also find suitable conditions during calmer periods.
#2
Ideal weather conditions
The weather around Anchor Point is perfect for surfing. The temperature stays between 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, which is just perfect to enjoy the sport.
The area enjoys a lot of sunshine throughout the year, which makes it even more attractive to surfers looking to spend long hours on the water.
Offshore winds usually keep the waves clean and rideable.
#3
Accessibility and local amenities
Anchor Point is easily accessible from Taghazout, which is just a few minutes away by car or on foot.
The village has a number of accommodation options, ranging from budget hostels to luxury resorts.
Local cafes and restaurants serve delicious Moroccan cuisine as well as international dishes to cater to different tastes.
Surf schools and rental shops are also available for those who need equipment or lessons.
#4
Cultural experiences in Taghazout
While surfing is the main attraction at Anchor Point, visitors can also immerse themselves in local culture in nearby Taghazout.
The village has traditional markets where you can shop for handmade crafts and souvenirs.
You can also interact with locals, who are more than happy to share their way of life with you.
This adds another layer of richness to your visit beyond just riding waves.