Surfing in Africa: 5 spots for beginners
What's the story
Africa's coastlines are dotted with some of the best beginner-friendly surf spots, perfect for those looking to ride the waves for the first time. These destinations promise gentle swells and welcoming conditions, making them perfect for novices. From sandy beaches to warm waters, these spots guarantee a pleasant learning experience. Here are five such places that guarantee a memorable start to your surfing journey in Africa.
#1
Jeffrey's Bay: A surfers' paradise
Jeffrey's Bay in South Africa is famous for its perfect waves and beautiful beaches.
While it is famous for its advanced breaks, there are also beginner-friendly spots along the beach.
The waves here are consistent, but gentle enough for novices to practice paddling and balance without being intimidated by large swells.
#2
Taghazout: Morocco's coastal gem
Taghazout in Morocco is a popular surfing destination with a laid-back vibe.
The sandy beaches of Taghazout have mellow waves that are perfect for beginners.
The warm waters and sunny weather make it an ideal place to learn surfing year-round.
Plus, the local surf schools provide lessons tailored to novices, ensuring safety and fun.
#3
Dakhla: Desert oasis waves
Dakhla, located in Western Sahara, is famous for its stunning desert landscapes and perfect surfing conditions.
The lagoon here provides calm waters with small waves, perfect for beginners who want to practice their skills without the pressure of big ocean swells.
The area also has several surf camps that provide equipment rental and instruction.
#4
Victoria Bay: South Africa's hidden gem
Victoria Bay is a small but stunningly beautiful spot on South Africa's Garden Route.
It has gentle waves that break perfectly for beginners.
The cove's sheltered nature means consistent, but manageable, surf conditions.
This makes it an ideal spot for new surfers looking to improve their skills in a safe environment.
#5
Ponta do Ouro: Mozambique's wave haven
Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique is known for its pristine beaches and clear waters. It offers ideal conditions for beginner surfers.
The area has several surf spots with smaller, manageable waves, making it easier for novices to learn the basics of riding waves.
Local surf schools offer lessons with experienced instructors who ensure safety while you have fun on the water.