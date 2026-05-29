Why you should add a yoga ball to your workout

Yoga ball exercises are becoming increasingly popular for their versatility and effectiveness. These exercises can be performed by people of all fitness levels, making them an ideal choice for beginners and advanced practitioners alike. The stability ball, or Swiss ball, adds an element of balance and coordination to your workout routine. Here are five surprising benefits of yoga ball exercises that might just inspire you to incorporate them into your fitness regimen.

#1 Improves core strength Yoga ball exercises are great for building core strength. The instability of the ball forces you to engage your abdominal muscles to maintain balance. This constant engagement helps build a stronger core over time. A strong core is important for overall stability, posture, and reducing the risk of injury during other physical activities.

#2 Enhances balance and coordination Working out on a yoga ball also improves your balance and coordination. As you try to keep your balance on the ball, your body activates several muscles to maintain stability. This not only improves your proprioception (awareness of body position), but also improves your coordination skills. Better balance can help you perform day-to-day tasks more easily and reduce the risk of falls.

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#3 Increases flexibility Yoga ball exercises can also help increase flexibility by gently stretching muscles as you move through different positions. The dynamic nature of these exercises encourages a full range of motion, which can improve flexibility over time. Increased flexibility is beneficial for preventing injuries and improving overall mobility.

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#4 Supports weight loss efforts Incorporating yoga ball exercises into your routine can support weight loss efforts by boosting calorie burn and metabolism. These exercises often involve multiple muscle groups working together, resulting in higher energy expenditure than isolated movements. Regular practice can contribute to achieving weight loss goals when combined with a balanced diet.