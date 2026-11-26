5 surprising benefits of doing handstands every day
What's the story
Handstands are not just a circus trick; they are a powerful exercise that can transform your body. By inverting the body, handstands strengthen muscles and improve balance. They are a full-body workout that targets arms, shoulders, core, and legs. Adding handstands to your routine can improve strength, flexibility, and coordination. Here are five ways handstands can transform your body.
Core Power
Strengthen your core muscles
Practicing handstands regularly engages your core muscles more than any other exercise.
The need to stabilize your body while upside down activates deep abdominal muscles, building a strong core.
A strong core improves posture and reduces back pain, making daily activities easier.
Shoulder strength
Enhance shoulder stability
Handstands also work wonders for shoulder stability.
Balancing on hands requires shoulder muscles to work hard to keep the joints stable.
This not only increases shoulder strength but also improves overall upper body endurance.
Stronger shoulders can help you lift heavier weights and perform better in other physical activities.
Balance boost
Improve balance and coordination
Balancing on hands also challenges your proprioception, or the body's ability to sense its position in space.
This improves your balance and coordination over time.
Better balance reduces the risk of falls and injuries in daily life, while enhancing athletic performance in sports that require agility.
Flexibility gains
Increase flexibility in wrists and ankles
The act of supporting your body weight on your hands also increases flexibility in wrists and ankles.
As these joints are put through a full range of motion during handstands, they become more flexible over time.
Increased flexibility can help prevent injuries by allowing joints to move freely without strain.
Confidence builder
Boost confidence through practice
Mastering handstands takes practice and dedication, which inevitably builds confidence as you progress.
The discipline required to achieve this skill translates into other areas of life by instilling a sense of accomplishment and self-belief.
This newfound confidence can positively impact personal and professional endeavors beyond physical fitness goals.