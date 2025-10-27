5 surprising ways to cook with celeriac

Often disregarded in the kitchen, celeriac is a versatile root vegetable that can add an interesting twist to your meals. With its mild celery-like flavor, celeriac can be used in a range of dishes, making it an unexpected star of the show. Here are five surprising ways to use celeriac in your cooking, giving you new ideas to experiment with this underrated vegetable.

Dish 1 Creamy celeriac soup Celeriac soup is a creamy and comforting dish that highlights the vegetable's unique flavor. Simply peel and chop celeriac, then simmer it with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until tender. Blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture. Add herbs like thyme or parsley for extra depth of flavor. This soup makes for a perfect starter or light meal on its own.

Dish 2 Celeriac fries with a twist For a healthier take on fries, try celeriac fries instead of regular potato fries. Cut peeled celeriac into thin strips and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices such as paprika or cumin. Bake in the oven until golden brown and crispy on the outside but tender inside. These fries make an excellent side dish or snack option.

Dish 3 Grated celeriac salad Grated raw celeriac makes for an interesting base for salads. Mix it with grated carrots and apples for a refreshing crunchiness. Dress the salad with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to enhance its natural flavors. This salad is not only refreshing but also packed with nutrients, making it an excellent addition to any meal.

Dish 4 Mashed celeriac delight Mashed celeriac is an excellent alternative to traditional mashed potatoes, offering a unique taste and texture. Boil peeled chunks of celeriac until tender, then mash them with butter or olive oil for creaminess. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving as a side dish alongside main courses like roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.