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5 health benefits of frankincense resin

By Simran Jeet 12:20 pm Jul 08, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

African frankincense resin, a natural substance harvested from the Boswellia tree, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Known for its aromatic properties, this resin is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. Rich in compounds that may promote well-being, African frankincense resin is being explored beyond its traditional uses. Here are some surprising health benefits of this ancient natural remedy.