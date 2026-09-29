Surprising health benefits of wild olive
What's the story
African wild olive, a tree native to Africa, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. While most of us know about its oil, the tree has more to offer than just that. From traditional medicine to modern research, the African wild olive is being studied for various health properties. Here are some surprising benefits of this versatile plant.
#1
Antioxidant properties
African wild olive leaves are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants neutralize free radicals that can damage cells and contribute to chronic diseases.
Studies have shown that extracts from these leaves exhibit significant antioxidant activity, making them a potential natural source for enhancing overall health.
#2
Anti-inflammatory effects
The bark and leaves of the African wild olive have traditionally been used to reduce inflammation.
Research indicates that certain compounds present in these parts of the tree may help reduce inflammatory responses in the body.
This could be beneficial for people suffering from conditions such as arthritis, or other inflammatory disorders.
#3
Skin health benefits
The oil extracted from African wild olives is commonly used in skincare products because of its moisturizing properties.
This oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which nourish and protect the skin.
It is also believed to help with conditions such as eczema and psoriasis by keeping the skin hydrated and reducing irritation.
#4
Potential anti-cancer properties
Preliminary studies indicate that some compounds found in African wild olive may have anti-cancer properties.
Laboratory tests have shown that these compounds can inhibit the growth of certain cancer cells without affecting healthy cells adversely.
However, further research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness and mechanism of action against cancer.
#5
Heart health support
Consuming products derived from African wild olives may also support heart health due to their high unsaturated fat content.
These fats are known to lower bad cholesterol levels, while increasing good cholesterol levels, thus contributing positively towards cardiovascular health when included as part of a balanced diet.