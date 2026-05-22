What makes black currant a superfruit

Often overlooked, black currant is a tiny berry with a host of health benefits. From being packed with nutrients to being great for your overall well-being, this fruit does it all. Its rich color is a sign of the antioxidants and vitamins it has. Here are some of the most surprising health benefits of black currant, which may just prompt you to add this berry to your diet.

#1 Rich source of vitamin C Black currants are extremely rich in vitamin C, providing up to four times the amount found in oranges. This vitamin is important for immune function and skin health. Eating black currants can help you meet your daily vitamin C needs and keep your immune system strong. The antioxidant properties of vitamin C also help fight free radicals in the body.

#2 Supports eye health The anthocyanins in black currants are known to promote eye health by improving night vision and reducing eye fatigue. These compounds help protect the eyes from oxidative stress, and they may lower the risk of developing cataracts or macular degeneration. Including black currants in your diet could be beneficial for maintaining good vision as you age.

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#3 Promotes heart health Black currants are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. These fatty acids help lower cholesterol levels, and reduce inflammation, both of which are important for a healthy heart. Regular consumption of black currants may help keep your cardiovascular system healthy by promoting good blood circulation, and reducing the risk of heart disease.

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#4 Enhances brain function Anthocyanins in black currants also promote brain health by improving cognitive function and memory retention. These compounds improve blood flow to the brain, which may improve mental clarity and focus. Eating black currants regularly can be a natural way to support cognitive health as you age.