What is canistel fruit?

Canistel, also known as eggfruit, is a tropical fruit that is not as famous as some others, but offers a range of health benefits. Native to Central America and Mexico, this creamy-textured fruit is packed with nutrients that can promote overall well-being. Its unique taste and nutritional profile make it an interesting addition to a healthy diet. Here are five health benefits of canistel.

#1 Rich source of vitamins Canistel is loaded with essential vitamins, especially vitamin A and vitamin C. Vitamin A is important for keeping your vision sharp and skin healthy, while vitamin C boosts your immune system and helps with collagen production. Eating canistel can help you meet your daily vitamin requirements easily, keeping you healthy overall.

#2 Supports digestive health The dietary fiber content in canistel is great for digestive health. Fiber helps in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. It also promotes a healthy gut by feeding beneficial bacteria. Including canistel in your diet may improve digestion and keep your gut healthy.

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#3 Promotes heart health Canistel also contains potassium, which is important for heart health. Potassium regulates blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body. Eating potassium-rich foods like canistel can reduce the risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. Adding this fruit to your diet may promote a healthier heart.

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#4 Boosts bone strength Calcium and phosphorus are two minerals present in canistel and are essential for healthy bones. While calcium strengthens bones, phosphorus helps in the formation of bone structure. Together, they ensure that bones are strong and less prone to fractures or osteoporosis with age.