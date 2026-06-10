Litchis are loaded with vitamin C, an essential nutrient for collagen production

5 surprising ways litchi can give you glowing skin

By Vinita Jain 12:26 pm Jun 10, 202612:26 pm

What's the story

Litchi, the small, sweet fruit with a floral aroma, is more than just a delicious treat. This tropical fruit is packed with nutrients that can help improve your skin health. From antioxidants to vitamins, litchi can be a great addition to your diet if you want to have glowing skin. Here are some surprising ways litchi can help you get a radiant complexion.