Mountain pennyroyal has been traditionally used to support digestion

The health benefits of mountain pennyroyal explained

By Vinita Jain 02:37 pm Jun 11, 202602:37 pm

What's the story

Mountain pennyroyal, a lesser-known herb, is making waves for its health benefits. This aromatic plant, native to mountainous regions, is packed with compounds that may help improve health. Used in traditional medicine for centuries, mountain pennyroyal is now being studied for its potential to improve well-being. Here are some surprising health benefits of this herb, and how it can be a part of your wellness routine.