Nutritional yeast: A tasty way to add protein and vitamins
What's the story
Nutritional yeast is a popular ingredient among health enthusiasts, thanks to its unique nutritional profile. This deactivated yeast is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Unlike the active yeast used in baking, nutritional yeast has a cheesy flavor and is often used as a seasoning or supplement. Here are five surprising health benefits of nutritional yeast that might just convince you to add it to your meals.
#1
Rich source of B vitamins
Nutritional yeast is an excellent source of B vitamins, particularly B12, which is essential for energy production and maintaining healthy nerve cells.
For those following plant-based diets, finding adequate sources of B12 can be challenging. Adding nutritional yeast to your diet can help meet these needs without the use of animal products.
It also contains other B vitamins, like B1, B2, B3, and folate, that support overall health.
#2
High protein content
With a protein content of around 50% by weight, nutritional yeast is an amazing source of plant-based protein.
It contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.
This makes it an excellent option for vegans and vegetarians looking to boost their protein intake without consuming animal products.
#3
Packed with antioxidants
Nutritional yeast also contains antioxidants such as glutathione and selenium, which help protect cells from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.
These antioxidants are important for reducing inflammation in the body and may help lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.
#4
Supports immune function
The beta-glucans present in nutritional yeast are known to enhance immune function by stimulating the activity of white blood cells.
These cells are critical for fighting off infections and diseases.
By adding nutritional yeast to your diet, you may improve your body's ability to fend off common illnesses, like colds or flu.
#5
Low-calorie seasoning alternative
For those looking to cut back on calories while still enjoying flavorful dishes, nutritional yeast makes an excellent seasoning alternative.
It has a naturally cheesy taste without the added fats or sugars found in many other condiments or seasonings available today.
Just sprinkle some over popcorn or salads for added flavor without compromising your dietary goals!