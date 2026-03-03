What is periwinkle? Why should you know about it?

Periwinkle, a small flowering plant, is commonly found in gardens but has a lot more to offer than just its beauty. Traditionally, periwinkle has been used in various cultures for its medicinal properties. The plant's leaves and stems are particularly known for their health benefits. From improving circulation to aiding digestion, periwinkle can be a natural remedy for several ailments. Here are five surprising health benefits of periwinkle.

Cognitive boost Supports brain health Periwinkle is also known to support brain health by improving blood flow to the brain. This increased circulation can improve cognitive functions like memory and concentration. Some studies even indicate that compounds in periwinkle may protect against neurodegenerative diseases by fighting oxidative stress.

Digestive aid Aids digestion The leaves of periwinkle are often used as a natural remedy for digestive issues. They can help in reducing bloating and discomfort by promoting the production of digestive enzymes. Further, periwinkle may also help in relieving symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) by calming the gut.

Circulatory support Enhances circulation Periwinkle has been used to enhance circulation for centuries. The active compounds in the plant are believed to strengthen blood vessels and improve blood flow throughout the body. This can help reduce symptoms of poor circulation, such as cold extremities or varicose veins.

Vision support Promotes eye health Traditionally, periwinkle has been used to promote eye health, owing to its rich antioxidant content. These antioxidants are essential in protecting the eyes from the damage caused by free radicals. They are also believed to lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a common cause of vision loss in older adults.