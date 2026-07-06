Plums are loaded with antioxidants

Why plums are considered a superfruit

By Simran Jeet 10:40 am Jul 06, 202610:40 am

What's the story

Plums, the juicy stone fruits, are not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients. These fruits are a great source of vitamins and minerals that can promote overall health. From aiding digestion to improving heart health, plums have a lot to offer. Including them in your diet can be an easy way to boost your nutrition. Here are the health benefits of plums and why you should add them to your diet.