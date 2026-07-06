Why plums are considered a superfruit
What's the story
Plums, the juicy stone fruits, are not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients. These fruits are a great source of vitamins and minerals that can promote overall health. From aiding digestion to improving heart health, plums have a lot to offer. Including them in your diet can be an easy way to boost your nutrition. Here are the health benefits of plums and why you should add them to your diet.
#1
Rich source of vitamins
Plums are an amazing source of vitamin C, which is essential for strengthening the immune system. A serving of plums can provide up to 25% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. They also contain vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting. Including plums in your diet can help meet these nutritional needs effectively.
#2
High in antioxidants
Plums are loaded with antioxidants such as phenols and flavonoids. These compounds help fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. By doing so, they may lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and certain types of cancer. Eating antioxidant-rich foods, like plums, regularly can promote long-term health.
#3
Supports digestive health
Plums are also a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for good digestive health. Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular and prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool. A single serving of plums provides around 3% of the daily fiber requirement for adults. Including fiber-rich foods, such as plums, in your diet can improve gut health.
#4
Promotes heart health
The potassium content in plums is essential for heart health, as it helps in regulating blood pressure levels by balancing sodium's effects in the body. A serving of plums offers around 5% of the daily potassium requirement. Eating potassium-rich foods, such as plums, can help keep your heart healthy over time.
#5
Aids weight management
Low-calorie stone fruits like plums are perfect for those looking to manage their weight without compromising on nutrition or taste. Plums are high in water content, which keeps you hydrated while being low in calories (around 30 calories per fruit). This makes them an ideal snack option when trying to lose or maintain weight.