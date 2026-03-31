Achiote: How to use this Latin American spice in dishes

Achiote, a vibrant spice derived from the seeds of the annatto tree, is a staple in various cuisines. Its unique flavor and color make it an excellent ingredient for enhancing dishes. While most people are familiar with its use in traditional recipes, achiote can be creatively incorporated into unexpected culinary creations. Here are five surprising recipes that showcase the versatility of achiote in modern cooking.

Dish 1 Achiote-infused rice pilaf Transform your regular rice pilaf by adding achiote for an exotic twist. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add basmati rice and stir until coated with oil. Dissolve one teaspoon of achiote paste in warm vegetable broth, and pour it over the rice. Add peas, carrots, and bell peppers for color and texture. Simmer until the liquid is absorbed, yielding a vibrant, flavorful dish.

Dish 2 Spicy achiote vegetable stir-fry Elevate your vegetable stir-fry by adding achiote paste to the mix. Heat sesame oil in a pan and add broccoli florets, snap peas, and sliced bell peppers. Stir-fry until tender-crisp. In a small bowl, mix one tablespoon of achiote paste with soy sauce and lime juice to create a marinade. Toss the vegetables with this mixture for a spicy kick that complements the natural sweetness of the veggies.

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Dish 3 Achiote roasted sweet potatoes Add a new dimension to roasted sweet potatoes by adding achiote paste. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Peel and cube sweet potatoes, then toss them in olive oil mixed with two teaspoons of achiote paste. Spread evenly on a baking sheet, and roast for about 25 minutes or until golden brown, turning halfway through cooking time.

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Dish 4 Creamy achiote pasta sauce Start by cooking your favorite pasta according to package instructions. In another pan, melt butter over medium heat, and add minced garlic cloves, followed by heavy cream, slowly whisked together until a smooth consistency forms. Then stir in one teaspoon each of salt, pepper, and paprika, along with one-half teaspoon ground cumin, and finally, two tablespoons of achiote powder, mixing well to combine all ingredients thoroughly. Serve hot atop the cooked noodles, garnished with freshly chopped parsley if desired.