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Beyond flavor: 5 uses of cloves at home

By Simran Jeet 04:31 pm Jul 08, 202604:31 pm

What's the story

We all know cloves as a staple in our spice rack, but these tiny buds offer more than just adding flavor to our food. From enhancing our home environment to providing natural remedies, cloves can be used in a number of ways that may surprise you. Here are five unexpected uses of cloves that you can easily try at home.