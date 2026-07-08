Beyond flavor: 5 uses of cloves at home
What's the story
We all know cloves as a staple in our spice rack, but these tiny buds offer more than just adding flavor to our food. From enhancing our home environment to providing natural remedies, cloves can be used in a number of ways that may surprise you. Here are five unexpected uses of cloves that you can easily try at home.
Tip 1
Natural air freshener
Cloves can also be used as a natural air freshener. Just simmer some water with a handful of cloves, and let the aroma fill your home. The warm scent of cloves can help mask unpleasant odors and create a welcoming atmosphere. You can also place whole cloves in small bowls around your home for a subtle, continuous fragrance without the use of artificial chemicals.
Tip 2
Insect repellent alternative
If you are looking for a natural way to keep insects at bay, try using cloves as an insect repellent. The strong scent of cloves is known to deter mosquitoes and other pests. Just mix ground cloves with water to make a paste, and apply it on exposed skin or around windowsills to keep bugs away.
Tip 3
DIY potpourri ingredient
Cloves make an excellent addition to homemade potpourri mixes. Their rich aroma blends well with other dried flowers and herbs, creating a delightful fragrance for any room. To make potpourri, combine dried rose petals, lavender buds, and cinnamon sticks with whole or ground cloves in an open container.
Tip 4
Natural sore throat remedy
Clove tea is also a traditional remedy for soothing sore throats. Just steep whole cloves in hot water for several minutes, then strain the liquid into a cup. Drinking this tea may provide temporary relief from throat discomfort due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Tip 5
Skin care booster
Clove oil is often used in skincare products because of its antiseptic qualities. It can help improve skin health by reducing acne-causing bacteria when diluted properly with carrier oils, like coconut or olive oil, before applying topically on affected areas.