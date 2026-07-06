Chayote is loaded with dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health

The health benefits of chayote explained

By Vinita Jain 03:33 pm Jul 06, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Chayote, a versatile and nutritious vegetable, is making waves for its health benefits. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this pear-shaped squash can be added to your diet in so many ways. From boosting digestion to enhancing heart health, chayote offers a range of benefits that can help you stay healthy. Here are five surprising health benefits of chayote that may inspire you to add it to your meals.