Unique ways to use avocado seeds everyday
What's the story
We often throw away avocado seeds, but they're surprisingly useful for day-to-day use.
These seeds are rich in nutrients and can be used in a number of ways that you might not have thought of.
From health benefits to practical uses around the house, avocado seeds can do a lot to improve your life.
Here are some cool ways to use avocado seeds.
Natural dye
Create natural dye
You can also use avocado seeds to make a natural dye for fabric.
Boil the seeds in water and extract a pinkish-brown color. It's amazing for dyeing cotton or woolen materials.
This is an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic dyes. You can experiment with shades. You can control the concentration of seed extract.
It's a simple way of adding unique colors to your textile. You don't use harsh chemicals.
Exfoliating scrub
Make homemade scrubs
Ground avocado seeds serve as a great exfoliant for DIY body scrubs. The coarse texture aids in removing dead skin cells, making your skin feel smooth and refreshed.
To make a scrub, dry the seeds well, grind them to a fine powder, and mix with coconut oil or honey.
This natural scrub is gentle on the skin and doesn't have artificial additives of commercial products.
Seed tea
Brew avocado seed tea
Avocado seed tea is another interesting way to use these often-discarded parts of the fruit.
Just boil chopped avocado seeds in some water for a good ten minutes, strain the liquid, and enjoy it as a warm beverage.
The tea's antioxidant properties may promote overall health when consumed regularly.
It has a mild flavor that can be enhanced with lemon or honey, if you'd like.
Plant fertilizer
Use as plant fertilizer
Crushed avocado seeds can also serve as an effective plant fertilizer.
Once dried and ground into small pieces, they can be sprinkled around plants or mixed into soil as an organic fertilizer option.
This way, not only are you recycling waste but you're also adding essential nutrients like potassium and phosphorus that promote healthy plant growth.
Jewelry crafting
Craft unique jewelry pieces
Avocado seeds can be turned into unique jewelry pieces, like pendants or beads, after carving them and polishing them carefully by hand tools like sandpaper files, etc.
This makes them ideal materials, especially when combined creatively along with other elements like wood, metal, glass, etc., making beautiful accessories.
These not only showcase personal style but also serve as an environmentally conscious choice compared to traditional options available on the market today.