Surya Namaskar improves flexibility and balance by stretching and strengthening muscles

Which is better for fitness: Swimming or Surya Namaskar?

By Vinita Jain 12:15 pm Jun 11, 202612:15 pm

What's the story

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a popular yoga sequence that involves a series of postures performed in a flow. Swimming, on the other hand, is a full-body workout that improves cardiovascular health and muscle strength. Both exercises are known for their health benefits, but they differ in terms of physical and mental wellness. Here's a look at how Surya Namaskar and swimming contribute to your overall wellness.