Which is better for fitness: Swimming or Surya Namaskar?
What's the story
Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a popular yoga sequence that involves a series of postures performed in a flow. Swimming, on the other hand, is a full-body workout that improves cardiovascular health and muscle strength. Both exercises are known for their health benefits, but they differ in terms of physical and mental wellness. Here's a look at how Surya Namaskar and swimming contribute to your overall wellness.
#1
Physical fitness benefits
Surya Namaskar improves flexibility and balance by stretching and strengthening muscles. It also improves circulation and boosts metabolism. Swimming provides a complete body workout, improving cardiovascular health and building muscle strength without putting pressure on joints. Both exercises can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your physical fitness.
#2
Mental health impact
Practicing Surya Namaskar regularly can help reduce stress levels, as it encourages mindfulness through controlled breathing and meditation-like movements. It has also been shown to improve mood by releasing endorphins. Swimming has a calming effect on the mind due to its rhythmic nature, which helps reduce anxiety and depression symptoms.
#3
Time efficiency considerations
Surya Namaskar is ideal for those short on time, as it can be completed in 10 minutes or so. This makes it perfect for busy schedules while still reaping the benefits of yoga practice. Swimming sessions usually take longer, but they provide a more intense workout experience that covers multiple muscle groups at once.
#4
Accessibility factors
Surya Namaskar can be practiced anywhere with minimal equipment, making it accessible to people regardless of their location or financial resources. It requires only a mat or a comfortable surface to perform on. Swimming requires access to a pool or body of water, which may not be available to everyone at all times.