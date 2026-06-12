Selecting the right apple variety is key to achieving the perfect balance with cheese

Swap crackers for apple slices on your cheese board

By Vinita Jain 11:46 am Jun 12, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Apple slices can be a refreshing substitute for crackers in cheese platters. This combination not only adds a unique flavor profile but also offers a healthier option for those looking to reduce refined carbohydrates. The natural sweetness and crisp texture of apples complement the savory notes of cheese, creating an interesting balance. Here are some insights into making the most of this delightful pairing.