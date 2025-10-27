The healthier French fry alternative you'll actually love

Baked parsnip fries are a healthy alternative to regular French fries. These root vegetables are packed with nutrients and make a delicious, satisfying snack or side dish. With a sweet, nutty flavor, parsnips can be a great addition to your diet. Here's how you can enjoy baked parsnip fries as a healthier option without compromising on taste.

#1 Nutritional benefits of parsnips Parsnips are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate. These nutrients are important for immune function, bone health, and cell division. Parsnips also have dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full. Compared to regular potatoes, parsnips have a lower glycemic index, which makes them a good choice for maintaining blood sugar levels.

#2 Preparing baked parsnip fries at home Making baked parsnip fries at home is easy and economical. Start by peeling the parsnips and cutting them into fry-like shapes. Toss the cut parsnips in olive oil and season with salt, pepper, or any other spices of your choice. Spread them evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes or until golden brown.

#3 Flavor variations for parsnip fries To add some variety to your baked parsnip fries, try different flavor combinations. For an herbaceous twist, add rosemary or thyme before baking. If you like spicy food, sprinkle some paprika or chili powder for heat. For a sweet touch, drizzle some honey after baking when the fries are still warm.